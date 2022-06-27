Death toll rising after thousands storm Spain's wall in Africa

The death toll among those who attempted to scale the fence into the Spanish enclave of Melilla last week continues to mount.
With 29 dead, mostly sub-Saharan African, the figure, if confirmed, is among the worst-ever disasters for the Spanish enclave on the north Moroccan coast.
Almost a dozen NGOs have since demanded an investigation into the tragedy , which followed a stampede of some 2,000 people that att...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.