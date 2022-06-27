Ad
euobserver
Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta are a relic from Colonial times (Photo: Noborder Network Sara Prestianni)

Death toll rising after thousands storm Spain's wall in Africa

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The death toll among those who attempted to scale the fence into the Spanish enclave of Melilla last week continues to mount.

With 29 dead, mostly sub-Saharan African, the figure, if confirmed, is among the worst-ever disasters for the Spanish enclave on the north Moroccan coast.

Almost a dozen NGOs have since demanded an investigation into the tragedy , which followed a stampede of some 2,000 people that att...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Spanish enclave Melilla stormed by immigrants
EU-Morroco fish deal a 'failure' for all concerned
Auditors: EU migrant return deals 'encourage' arrivals
EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave
Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta are a relic from Colonial times (Photo: Noborder Network Sara Prestianni)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections