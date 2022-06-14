Ad
Eurogas, the gas lobby, has been pushing a narrative to promote fossil gas and greenwash its image to decision makers (Photo: jiva)

EU gas lobby in celebration mode

by Chloé Mikolajczak, Brussels,

The European gas lobby annual conference, taking place this Tuesday (14 June) in Brussels, is set to be a celebration of dirty business as usual.

Since last year and even more since the war in Ukraine, some of Eurogas' most prominent members including Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni have recorded historic profits thanks to soaring oil and gas prices (over $40 billion in 2021 for these three companies alone).

But as millions across Europe are struggling to pay their energy bills and ...

Author Bio

Chloé Mikolajczak is a campaigner with Fossil Free Politics.

