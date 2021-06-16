EU and US make peace on trade before Russia summit

The EU and US have ended their oldest trade war in a show of transatlantic unity one day before US president Joe Biden meets his Russian counterpart.

The 17-year old trade dispute over subsidies for rival aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus had seen billions of euros of punitive tariffs imposed on other products, such as tobacco and spirits.

But these will now be lifted for a provisional period of five years, while a special trade council will monitor compliance on state aid for t...