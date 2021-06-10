EU takes legal action against Germany on bonds ruling

The European Commission on Wednesday (9 June) launched legal action against Germany, after determining that last year's controversial ruling on bond-buying by the country's Constitutional Court "constitutes a serious precedent" that puts at risk the EU's legal order.

In May 2020, Germany's most senior court, based in Karlsruhe, ruled that the European Central Bank (ECB) had gone beyond its competence with bond purchases.

But the European Court of Justice had already given the gree...