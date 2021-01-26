Giuseppe Conte: scapegoat or Italy's most cunning politician?

The players of that tortuous and apparently incomprehensible game that is Italian politics are holding their breath.

Especially Giuseppe Conte. After a half-hour meeting with the other ministers on Tuesday morning (26 January), the Italian prime minister went to the Quirinale, the magnificent official residence of the president of the republic – the progressive Christian Democrat, Sergio Mattarella – to resign.

The head of state plays a crucial role of arbiter in Italy, during p...