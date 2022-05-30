EU leaders meet to break deadlock over oil ban

EU leaders are meeting to break a deadlock on Monday (30 May) over their proposed Russian oil embargo, but a deal is unlikely to come from their Brussels summit.
Hungary has been the most vocal opponent of cutting Russian oil imports by the end of the year, as proposed of the European Commission four weeks ago.
EU officials have been discussing the option of temporarily exempting<...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
