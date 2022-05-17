Ad
euobserver
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss and EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in January in Brussels: things have escalated since (Photo: European Commission)

UK and EU edge closer to trade war over Northern Ireland

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU said on Tuesday that British plans to ignore parts of the post-Brexit trade rules "raises significant concerns", and warned of counter-measures, as the bloc and the UK edged towards a trade war.

EU commissioner in charge of negotiations with the UK, Maroš Šefčovič, said in a statement that the EU will respond "with all measures at its disposal". That could mean tariffs and other measures, such as the suspension of visa-free travel.

The warning comes after the UK governmen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU and UK try to melt ice in post-Brexit talks
EU proposes softer Northern Ireland rules, amid post-Brexit tension
UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal
UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss and EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in January in Brussels: things have escalated since (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections