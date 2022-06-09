Ad
euobserver
Egypt has increasingly become a regional gas hub, with two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Photo: kees torn)

EU seeks emergency gas supply deal with Egypt and Israel

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union is negotiating a gas supply agreement with Egypt and Israel, according to internal documents dated 7 June and seen by EUobserver.

A draft memorandum of understanding with the two countries, still subject to changes, is part of its efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Security of gas supply is a common major concern. Egypt and the EU will work together on the stable delivery of gas to the EU," read...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

