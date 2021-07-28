EU hits vaccination target, as Delta variant now dominates

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Tuesday (27 July) that 70 percent of Europeans aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The EU has kept its word and delivered. Our target was to protect 70 percent of adults in the European Union with at least one vaccination in July. Today we have achieved this target," von der Leyen said in a statement.

"These figures put Europe among the world leaders," she added.