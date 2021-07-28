Ad
euobserver
'The EU has kept its word and delivered' said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Jernej Furman)

EU hits vaccination target, as Delta variant now dominates

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Tuesday (27 July) that 70 percent of Europeans aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The EU has kept its word and delivered. Our target was to protect 70 percent of adults in the European Union with at least one vaccination in July. Today we have achieved this target," von der Leyen said in a statement.

"These figures put Europe among the world leaders," she added.



Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

