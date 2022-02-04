Poland to pay Czech Republic €45m in coal mine settlement

Poland and the Czech Republic on Thursday (4 February) tamped down their dispute over the environmental impact of a coal mine close to the Czech border.
The Polish government agreed to pay the Czech government €45m in exchange for withdrawing a lawsuit brought by Prague against Warsaw at the Court of Justice of the European Union.
Under the deal, €35m will be used to analyse and monitor the effects of the mine while the state-owned Polish energy group (PGE) will pay €10m directly ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.