Poland to pay Czech Republic €45m in coal mine settlement

Poland and the Czech Republic on Thursday (4 February) tamped down their dispute over the environmental impact of a coal mine close to the Czech border.

The Polish government agreed to pay the Czech government €45m in exchange for withdrawing a lawsuit brought by Prague against Warsaw at the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Under the deal, €35m will be used to analyse and monitor the effects of the mine while the state-owned Polish energy group (PGE) will pay €10m directly ...