Ad
euobserver
Czech authorities filed an official complaint against Poland over Turów, arguing that it is damaging water supplies for nearby communities (Photo: Bohdan Melekh)

Poland to pay Czech Republic €45m in coal mine settlement

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Poland and the Czech Republic on Thursday (4 February) tamped down their dispute over the environmental impact of a coal mine close to the Czech border.

The Polish government agreed to pay the Czech government €45m in exchange for withdrawing a lawsuit brought by Prague against Warsaw at the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Under the deal, €35m will be used to analyse and monitor the effects of the mine while the state-owned Polish energy group (PGE) will pay €10m directly ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Czech Republic and Poland clash at EU top court over coal mine
Polish efforts to extend Turów coal license dealt a setback
Poland's coal phase-out 'feasible' by 2035
Czech authorities filed an official complaint against Poland over Turów, arguing that it is damaging water supplies for nearby communities (Photo: Bohdan Melekh)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections