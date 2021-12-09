EU plans new trade defence tool to deter economic coercion

The EU Commission laid out plans on Wednesday (8 December) for retaliatory measures to hit countries putting economic pressure on EU member states to change their policies.

The commission was quick to say the planned tool is not directed at any specific country, and would be used as a deterrent.

"The EU will stand firm in defending itself, EU will not hesitate to push back when we are under threat," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

