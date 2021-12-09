Ad
'We will not accept intimidation tactics that could jeopardise our key policies,' EU commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said (Photo: European Commission)

EU plans new trade defence tool to deter economic coercion

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission laid out plans on Wednesday (8 December) for retaliatory measures to hit countries putting economic pressure on EU member states to change their policies.

The commission was quick to say the planned tool is not directed at any specific country, and would be used as a deterrent.

"The EU will stand firm in defending itself, EU will not hesitate to push back when we are under threat," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"The weaponisation of tra...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

