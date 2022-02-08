Europe should help Germany, not lambast it over Ukraine crisis

The new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is coming under a lot of criticism over his handling of the Russa-Ukraine crisis. But Europe should help Germany, not lambast it.
Barely two months after his inauguration in December, Scholz stands accused of being absent in Europe, of being a "Putinversteher" [Putin-understander] and an Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an adapted version of a piece in NRC.
Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an adapted version of a piece in NRC.