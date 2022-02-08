Ad
euobserver
In the 1950s, the French torpedoed a European Defence Community out of fear for a re-militarised Germany. To this day, this remains one of the most sensitive subjects in Europe

Column

Europe should help Germany, not lambast it over Ukraine crisis

EU & the World
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

The new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is coming under a lot of criticism over his handling of the Russa-Ukraine crisis. But Europe should help Germany, not lambast it.

Barely two months after his inauguration in December, Scholz stands accused of being absent in Europe, of being a "Putinversteher" [Putin-understander] and an

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an adapted version of a piece in NRC.

Related articles

Caught between Macron and his coalition: Scholz and nuclear
As world looks to Ukraine, did Russia just take Belarus?
Scholz's first job? Work with Poland on Belarus crisis
In the 1950s, the French torpedoed a European Defence Community out of fear for a re-militarised Germany. To this day, this remains one of the most sensitive subjects in Europe

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a columnist and correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an adapted version of a piece in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections