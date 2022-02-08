Ad
French president Emmanuel Macron (l) with EU Council president Charles Michel in Paris in January (Photo: consilium.eu)

Exclusive

France pushes 'European way of life' amid Macron re-election bid

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has doubled down on EU action against Islamist radicalisation, in a test of European appetite for French president Emmanuel Macron's domestic politics.

"Jihadist terrorism remains the most widespread and deadly phenomenon within the member states of the European Union," the French EU presidency said in proposals on "Countering Radicalisation", which were sent to EU states on 1 February and seen by EU...

Migration Rule of Law Exclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

French president Emmanuel Macron (l) with EU Council president Charles Michel in Paris in January (Photo: consilium.eu)

