Prime minister Viktor Orbán at the EU summit last week (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary will defy EU top court ruling on migration

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary will not change its controversial migration laws despite a ruling by the EU's top court to do so, prime minister Viktor Orbán said on Tuesday (21 December).

"The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system of border protection," Orbán told a rare, end-of-the-year news conference in Budapest.

"We will maintain the existing regime, even if the European court ordered us to change it. We will not change it and will not let anyone in," he said.

Rule of Law

