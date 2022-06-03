Zuckerberg's Metaverse ripe for terror recruitment, says EU

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse could become a new breeding ground for terrorism and recruitment, according to an EU internal document seen by EUobserver.
"The creation of a virtual caliphate or Da'esh base camp is one of the risks linked with this new world," says the paper dated 2 June and drafted by the EU's counter-terrorism coordinator.
The Metaverse offers new ways to coordinate, plan and execute acts of terrorism, it says.
This includes staging or recreating immersive ma...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
