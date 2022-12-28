The Spitzenkandidat is back

The most stubborn misbelief about the European Union's inability to deal with its illiberal regimes in Poland and Hungary is the idea that the EU doesn't have the legal tools to deal with these democratic backsliders.

It does and always has. But tools need to be used. And the most effective way to make that happen is to make sure a Spitzenkandidat is running the European Commission.

There is a naive picture in some commentators' heads in which a good European Commission is fight...