Ad
euobserver
Italy is struggling with a debt of around 150 percent of GDP, while Greece has seen its debt balloon to 186 percent of GDP after the financial crisis (Photo: wfabry)

EU Commission pitches loosening fiscal rules for ‘new reality’

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (9 November) presented long-awaited proposals on redrawing fiscal rules for the bloc — after a decade of austerity left European countries exposed to the new challenges of energy and price hikes.

The fresh rules, seemingly inspired by the Covid-19 recovery fund structure, would have governments negotiate a four-year debt reduction path with the commission and then have EU ministers give their green light to it.

Those four years could be extended to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU summit's uncertainty in the face of economic war
Euro countries start haggling on fiscal rules
EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates
EU's mammoth fiscal rules debate back on menu
Italy is struggling with a debt of around 150 percent of GDP, while Greece has seen its debt balloon to 186 percent of GDP after the financial crisis (Photo: wfabry)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections