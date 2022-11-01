NGOs tell Athens that Turkey is not safe for refugees

European civil society organisations are demanding Athens no longer view Turkey as safe to return refugees.
A letter signed by 16 NGO says that Turkey is in violation of international law when it comes to asylum.
Sent to the Greek ministry of migration and asylum, with the European Commission in copy, the letter further notes that Turkey no longer grants temporary protection status to Syrian refugees.
They als...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
