Spain's Court of Auditors vs Catalan independence

Only days after what some considered to be a step towards concord between the Spanish government and pro-independence Catalans, ex-Catalan politicians and their associates tied to the independence movement have been charged millions of euros for the misuse of public funds.

Last week, the Spanish Court of Auditors demanded €5.4m from 34 Catalans associated with the "process".

The embargoes implemented on the likes of Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras have raised concerns amon...