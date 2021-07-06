Spain's Court of Auditors vs Catalan independence

Only days after what some considered to be a step towards concord between the Spanish government and pro-independence Catalans, ex-Catalan politicians and their associates tied to the independence movement have been charged millions of euros for the misuse of public funds.
Last week, the Spanish Court of Auditors demanded €5.4m from 34 Catalans associated with the "process".
The embargoes implemented on the likes of Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras have raised concerns amon...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tom Canetti is a freelance journalist in Barcelona, focussing on corruption, conflict, macroeconomics, and political developments in Catalonia and the EU.
Tom Canetti is a freelance journalist in Barcelona, focussing on corruption, conflict, macroeconomics, and political developments in Catalonia and the EU.