ECB raises rates despite political backlash

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 0.75 percent on Thursday (27 October) despite opposition from French, Italian and Finnish leaders.

"We took today's decision and expect to raise interest rates further to ensure the timely return of inflation to 2 percent," ECB president Christine Lagarde said.

French president Emmanuel Macron's recently criticised further rate hikes saying it may "shatter demand" and worsen the recession. Incoming prime minister Gi...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

