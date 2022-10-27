ECB raises rates despite political backlash

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 0.75 percent on Thursday (27 October) despite opposition from French, Italian and Finnish leaders.

"We took today's decision and expect to raise interest rates further to ensure the timely return of inflation to 2 percent," ECB president Christine Lagarde said.

French president Emmanuel Macron's recently criticised further rate hikes saying it may "shatter demand" and worsen the recession. Incoming prime minister Gi...