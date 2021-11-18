De-escalate Bosnia and Herzegovina - before it is too late

Warmongering has seriously intensified in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
As some politicians, including in the neighbouring countries Serbia and Croatia, ratchet-up their inflammatory rhetoric, the international community struggles to find a response to escalating tensions.
This situation is dangerous for the people living there and for Europe. The re-emergence of such discourse should trigger an alarm, and remind us of the brutality a...
Dunja Mijatović is commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe, the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog of 47 European countries.
