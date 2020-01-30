Ad
Most phones sold today use micro-USB plugs for charging, but not Apple's devices (Photo: theilr)

MEPs urge binding rules for common chargers by July

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have called for the mandatory introduction of common chargers for all mobile devices by July, urging immediate EU regulatory action in a bid to reduce electronic waste and help consumers to make sustainable choices.

Lawmakers in the European Parliament passed on Thursday (30 January) a resolution calling on the EU Commission to ensure a legislative framework for common chargers for mobile phones, enabling users to easily re-use old devices. The text was approved by 582 votes to 40,...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

