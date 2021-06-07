Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin to Ukraine: 'Spend money not in order to maintain the army and aim it at solving the problems of Donbas by force' (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia threatens to cut Ukraine gas over Donbas war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has threatened to cut off Ukraine's gas for political reasons, immediately after announcing the completion of a new pipeline to Germany.

Russian president Vladimir Putin did it at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday (4 June), which was attended by Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz and former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

Putin said the first link in the Germany pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, was finished and that Russian state firm Gazprom was ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

