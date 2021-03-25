EU's peddler politics

The European Council at last decided to sanction China for human rights violations in the autonomous region of Xinjiang.
They are insufficient.
They only target the executers of Chinese policy: four low-ranking local officials, one even retired, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
The masterminds of the mass-imprisonment of Uighurs in Beijing, the large international companies that are indirectly benefitting from the forced labour stay out of sight.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.