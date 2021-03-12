Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court

Poland and Hungary on Thursday (11 March) launched a legal challenge against a new rule linking EU funds to the respect of rule of law at the EU's top court.

Warsaw and Budapest had previously promised to test the rule of law conditionality's legality - which has meant the application of the new rule will be delayed.

The two governments had also previously threatened to veto the seven-year EU budget and the Covid-19 recovery fund, last December, over the rule-of-law conditionali...