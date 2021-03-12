Ad
EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn was urged by MEPs to act - and not wait for the court's ruling, as the legislation has been in force since January (Photo: European Parliament)

Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland and Hungary on Thursday (11 March) launched a legal challenge against a new rule linking EU funds to the respect of rule of law at the EU's top court.

Warsaw and Budapest had previously promised to test the rule of law conditionality's legality - which has meant the application of the new rule will be delayed.

The two governments had also previously threatened to veto the seven-year EU budget and the Covid-19 recovery fund, last December, over the rule-of-law conditionali...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

