Dutch trial spotlights Russia's role in MH17 tragedy

A Dutch trial of four men accused of shooting down flight MH17 six years ago has put the spotlight back on Russia's covert war in east Ukraine.

"Many people have long waited for this day. This tragic loss of so many lives has touched many all over the world," the presiding judge, Hendrik Steenhuis, said on Monday (9 March) at the opening of the proceedings in Amsterdam.

"The loss of so many lives and the manner in which they so abruptly ended is barely conceivable," he added.

...