Beethoven vs Virus: How his birthplace Bonn is coping

Dressed in tailcoat and tie, Christian Fischer sets up his music stand in the midst of nature. His listeners are black and white and have puffy round bodies.

The violist plays music from Beethoven's Sixth Symphony, known worldwide as the "Pastoral."

After the ta-ta-ta-TAH opening, the sheep scatter away in all directions..

Before coronavirus hit Germany, 2020 was slated to be Beethoven year.

Bonn was anticipating the 250th birth anniversary of the German superstar c...