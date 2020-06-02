Ad
euobserver
Before coronavirus hit Germany, 2020 was slated to be Beethoven year (Photo: Ekaterina Venkina)

Feature

Beethoven vs Virus: How his birthplace Bonn is coping

EU Political
Health & Society
by Ekaterina Venkina, Bonn,
Before coronavirus hit Germany, 2020 was slated to be Beethoven year (Photo: Ekaterina Venkina)

Dressed in tailcoat and tie, Christian Fischer sets up his music stand in the midst of nature. His listeners are black and white and have puffy round bodies.

The violist plays music from Beethoven's Sixth Symphony, known worldwide as the "Pastoral."

After the ta-ta-ta-TAH opening, the sheep scatter away in all directions..

Before coronavirus hit Germany, 2020 was slated to be Beethoven year.

Bonn was anticipating the 250th birth anniversary of the German superstar c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Ekaterina Venkina is a journalist for the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) in Bonn.

Related articles

Meat 'taboo' debated at Bonn climate summit
Plea for radical change outside Bonn climate talks venue
Optimism in Bonn about fusion reactor, despite Brexit
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections