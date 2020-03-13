EU offers Greek island migrants €2,000 to go home

Up to 5,000 migrants stuck on the Greek islands will be given €2,000 each if they agree to go home.
The plan, announced Thursday (12 March) in Athens by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, is part of a wider effort to decongest the overcrowded camps, officially termed as hotspots.
"For a period of one month we will open the opportunity for migrants at the Greek islands, at the overcrowded camps, to sign up for voluntary returns and give additional money of €2,000 to help ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
