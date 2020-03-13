EU offers Greek island migrants €2,000 to go home

Up to 5,000 migrants stuck on the Greek islands will be given €2,000 each if they agree to go home.

The plan, announced Thursday (12 March) in Athens by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, is part of a wider effort to decongest the overcrowded camps, officially termed as hotspots.

"For a period of one month we will open the opportunity for migrants at the Greek islands, at the overcrowded camps, to sign up for voluntary returns and give additional money of €2,000 to help ...