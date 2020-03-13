Ad
euobserver
Moria in Lesbos is designed to house under 3,000 people - but has almost 20,000 migrants, refugees and asylum seekers (Photo: Save the Children)

EU offers Greek island migrants €2,000 to go home

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Up to 5,000 migrants stuck on the Greek islands will be given €2,000 each if they agree to go home.

The plan, announced Thursday (12 March) in Athens by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, is part of a wider effort to decongest the overcrowded camps, officially termed as hotspots.

"For a period of one month we will open the opportunity for migrants at the Greek islands, at the overcrowded camps, to sign up for voluntary returns and give additional money of €2,000 to help ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU plans action for minors on Greek islands
Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp
Up to Greece to investigate 'black site', EU says
Moria in Lesbos is designed to house under 3,000 people - but has almost 20,000 migrants, refugees and asylum seekers (Photo: Save the Children)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections