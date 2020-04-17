Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?

"Nightmare" and "catastrophe" - that is what a coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would look like in the words of a top UN official.

But even if the virus is kept out, the pandemic's financial impact could push it over the edge.

"If there was a local outbreak, it would be a nightmare and a major catastrophe," Matthias Schmale, the UN's director of operations in Gaza, told EUobserver from Gaza City on Wednesday (15 April).

An outbreak could quickly spread because the strip was t...