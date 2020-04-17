Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?

"Nightmare" and "catastrophe" - that is what a coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would look like in the words of a top UN official.
But even if the virus is kept out, the pandemic's financial impact could push it over the edge.
"If there was a local outbreak, it would be a nightmare and a major catastrophe," Matthias Schmale, the UN's director of operations in Gaza, told EUobserver from Gaza City on Wednesday (15 April).
An outbreak could quickly spread because the strip was t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
