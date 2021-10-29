Ad
euobserver
The EU remains optimistic about reaching a compromise on the Paris Agreement rulebook at COP26 (Photo: mw238)

'Now, not 30 or 40 years' von der Leyen warns ahead of COP26

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on Thursday (28 October) for climate leadership, warning that next week's UN climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) is "a moment of truth".

The statement comes just a few days after the UN warned a "leadership gap" in climate action is undermining the global response to halt global warming.

"We need leadership for credible commitments for decarbonisation to reach the goal of ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?
COP25 ends with no deal on carbon markets
World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19
EU vows to uphold Paris climate ambition amid scientists' fears
The EU remains optimistic about reaching a compromise on the Paris Agreement rulebook at COP26 (Photo: mw238)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections