'Now, not 30 or 40 years' von der Leyen warns ahead of COP26

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on Thursday (28 October) for climate leadership, warning that next week's UN climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) is "a moment of truth".
The statement comes just a few days after the UN warned a "leadership gap" in climate action is undermining the global response to halt global warming.
"We need leadership for credible commitments for decarbonisation to reach the goal of ne...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
