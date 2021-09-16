Ad
euobserver
EU battlegroups have existed on paper for 16 years (Photo: Public Affairs Office)

Why won't EU forces fight together, von der Leyen asks?

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has called for EU "political will" to send joint forces into combat in a "hyper-competitive" world.

EU countries have redoubled interest in fielding joint "battlegroups" after the US recently made Europe look impotent in the Afghanistan crisis.

But EU battlegroups have existed on paper for 16 years without ever being sent into action, commission chief Ursula von der Leyen noted in Strasbourg on Wednesday (15 September).

"In the last weeks, there hav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU needs to step up espionage defences, experts warn
EU piles on pressure for new military units
Merkel calls for 'real, true' EU army
EU battlegroups have existed on paper for 16 years (Photo: Public Affairs Office)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections