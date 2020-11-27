Ad
Erdoğan jails hundreds for life, as EU weighs relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has jailed hundreds of people for life for taking part in the failed putsch in 2016, as EU leaders prepare to decide on future relations.

The mass-sentencing took place in Ankara on Thursday (26 November) after a three-year long trial.

It saw 337 people, most of them young air-force officers from the Akinci air-base, imprisoned for life.

The Turkish trial also charged Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in the US, with masterminding the failed attempt...

EU & the World

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (r) with EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

