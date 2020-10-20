EU's migrants more at risk from coronavirus

Europe's migrant population - including EU nationals seeking to better themselves in the richer north and west - are more at risk of catching coronavirus or suffering poverty due to the pandemic, a new study says.

Migrants are twice as likely as natives to catch the virus because many of them work in frontline sectors, such as healthcare, the hospitality industry, retail, delivery, and household services, according to Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here