EU imposes mini-sanctions on Russia chemical attack

EU countries are to impose modest sanctions on Russia for its second use of a prohibited chemical weapon in Europe.
The visa-bans and asset-freezes will target "individuals that we consider to be responsible for this violation of international law," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said after EU talks in Luxembourg on Monday (12 October), referring to the recent poisoning of Russian opposition hero Alexei Navalny.
The listing will enter into force in the next few days under s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
