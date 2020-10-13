Ad
euobserver
Segments of Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 on a freight train (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

EU imposes mini-sanctions on Russia chemical attack

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are to impose modest sanctions on Russia for its second use of a prohibited chemical weapon in Europe.

The visa-bans and asset-freezes will target "individuals that we consider to be responsible for this violation of international law," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said after EU talks in Luxembourg on Monday (12 October), referring to the recent poisoning of Russian opposition hero Alexei Navalny.

The listing will enter into force in the next few days under s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Borrell: EU should shame Russia with 'Navalny Act'
Shelling destroys Russia's Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny
Segments of Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 on a freight train (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections