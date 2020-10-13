EU imposes mini-sanctions on Russia chemical attack

EU countries are to impose modest sanctions on Russia for its second use of a prohibited chemical weapon in Europe.

The visa-bans and asset-freezes will target "individuals that we consider to be responsible for this violation of international law," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said after EU talks in Luxembourg on Monday (12 October), referring to the recent poisoning of Russian opposition hero Alexei Navalny.

The listing will enter into force in the next few days under s...