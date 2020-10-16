Ad
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Thursday, before she was forced to leave the summit and self-isolate (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders discuss Turkey's air and sea 'provocations'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss the latest flash-points in Turkey's confrontation with Greece on Friday (16 October), as Germany hardens talk of sanctions.

"I will provide information about the new provocations by Turkey," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the opening of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"Turkey remains consistent in its ... aggressive behaviour," he added.

The EU summit was originally meant to cover Brexit, climate, and Covid-19 only, Mitsotaki...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

