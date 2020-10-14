Lukashenko-linked firms active in EU member Cyprus

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has family connections to at least two firms in Cyprus, as EU states prepare to go after his money.
The two Cypriot real-estate companies - Eastleigh Trading and Dana Holdings - both have links to the president's daughter-in-law, Lilya Lukashenko, the wife of his oldest son, Viktor.
And a closer look at them shines light on a labyrinth of financial ties between Nicosia and Minsk.
The Lukashenko name became freshly toxic after the pre...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
