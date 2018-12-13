Raw materials: 'holy grail' of 21st century industrial policy

Raw materials are indispensable for carbon-neutral solutions in all sectors of the economy.
This is among key messages presented in the European Commission's strategy towards a climate neutral Europe by 2050.
Even if they go unnoticed, practically everything we use contains raw materials like steel, aluminium or copper.
Less-known metals, rare earths are essential to green technologies such as wind turbines. Lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite are necessary for electric c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.