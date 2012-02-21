Ad
euobserver
Greek finance minister Venizelos (l) talking to ECB chief Draghi (r) (Photo: Council of European Union)

Eurozone agrees to Greek bail-out, but doubts remain

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

After a 14-hour meeting eurozone finance ministers and bankers have agreed on a second bail-out package for Greece with extra supervision and an "absolute priority" on paying back its debts. But doubts remain on whether the country will avoid default.

"We have reached a far-reaching agreement on the new Greek programme with a very significant debt reduction. This will give Greece the time needed to follow a credible path of structural reforms and restore growth," Eurogroup chief Jean-Cl...

Green Economy

Greek finance minister Venizelos (l) talking to ECB chief Draghi (r) (Photo: Council of European Union)

Green Economy
Related articles

