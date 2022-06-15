Ad
euobserver
Anti-Muslim hate speech and violence "swiftly proliferating" in Europe, activists said (Photo: Michael Coghlan)

Anti-Muslim hatred ignored by EU, activists say

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has a problem with anti-Muslim hatred and its institutions are doing little to help, some 41 civil society groups have said.

The EU and France opposed creating an International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN in March in a sign of the times, the activists said in their joint statement on Tuesday (14 June).

The French EU presidency has, over the past six months, failed "to seriously address the widespread structural and institutional discriminations against Muslim mi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

