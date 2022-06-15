Anti-Muslim hatred ignored by EU, activists say

The EU has a problem with anti-Muslim hatred and its institutions are doing little to help, some 41 civil society groups have said.
The EU and France opposed creating an International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN in March in a sign of the times, the activists said in their joint statement on Tuesday (14 June).
The French EU presidency has, over the past six months, failed "to seriously address the widespread structural and institutional discriminations against Muslim mi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.