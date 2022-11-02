ECB sets 2024 deadline for European banks to deal with climate risks

The European Central Bank (ECB) has set a deadline of the end of 2024 for banks to green their lending operations and meet climate requirements.\nOn Wednesday (2 November) the ECB presented a review of 186 European banks. And although some progress has been made, "the glass is not even half-full," senior ECB official Frank Elderson wrote in a statement.
As the ECB's green chief Elderson is responsible for pushing banks to identify which assets and clients are exposed to climate change,...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
