Former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš was indicted earlier in March after parliament stripped him of his immunity (Photo: Consilium)

Former Czech PM Babiš goes on trial for misuse of EU funds

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The trial against former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš opened on Monday (12 September), over his alleged role in the misuse of EU funds worth €2m.

Babiš's opponents gathered in front of the court. with a makeshift prison cell across the street. in protest against the former prime minister.

Babiš was indicted earlier in March after parliament stripped him of his immunity.

The case involves a

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

