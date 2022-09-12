Former Czech PM Babiš goes on trial for misuse of EU funds

The trial against former Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš opened on Monday (12 September), over his alleged role in the misuse of EU funds worth €2m.
Babiš's opponents gathered in front of the court. with a makeshift prison cell across the street. in protest against the former prime minister.
Babiš was indicted earlier in March after parliament stripped him of his immunity.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
