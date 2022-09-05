Ad
Russian state firm Gazprom operates Nord Stream 1 (Photo: gazprom.com)

EU to discuss gas-price cap, as Russia keeps pipe shut

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are to discuss imposing a gas-price cap, as strained markets reopen this week to news that Russia's pipeline to Germany will stay shut.

Energy ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday (9 September) will consider caps on imported gas and on gas used for electricity production, according to a Czech EU presidency document seen by Reuters.

They will also discuss the creation of a "pan-European credit line support" for EU energy firms struggling to cope with market volatili...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

