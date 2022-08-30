Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen made the comments at a press conference in the Slovenian town of Bled on Monday (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU plans 'emergency intervention' on electricity price

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU is working on an "emergency intervention" plan to stem surging energy prices, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech in the Slovenian town of Bled on Monday (29 August).

"The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing … the limitations of our current electricity market design," she said, adding that "structural reform of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions
Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity
Ursula von der Leyen made the comments at a press conference in the Slovenian town of Bled on Monday (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections