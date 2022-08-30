EU plans 'emergency intervention' on electricity price

The EU is working on an "emergency intervention" plan to stem surging energy prices, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech in the Slovenian town of Bled on Monday (29 August).
"The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing … the limitations of our current electricity market design," she said, adding that "structural reform of t...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
