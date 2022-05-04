Ad
Ursula von der Leyen said weaning off Moscow's exports 'will not be easy —because some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Commission proposes Russian oil-ban in new sanctions

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (4 May) proposed that member countries stop importing Russian oil, in the sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said EU states should phase-out crude oil imports within six months, and refined oil by the end of the year, to minimise the impact on the European economy and global supply chains.

Speaking to MEPs in Strasbourg, Von der Leyen also proposed shutting out banks...

