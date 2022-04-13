The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany

While the inconceivable levels of depravity of the Russian army in Ukraine are exposed, the EU loyally funds its further descent into darkness.
EU member states have imported more than €30bn worth of Russian fossil fuels since the invasion started on 24 February.
The EU's ban on coal is a step in the right direction, but is not going to deliver a heavy blow to the Russian economy. A Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Simon Dekeyrel is climate & energy policy analyst at the Sustainable Prosperity for Europe Programme of the European Policy Centre, the Brussels-based think tank. He is also completing a PhD on the contemporary evolution of EU energy policy with a specific focus on the EU's dependence on Russian gas.
Simon Dekeyrel is climate & energy policy analyst at the Sustainable Prosperity for Europe Programme of the European Policy Centre, the Brussels-based think tank. He is also completing a PhD on the contemporary evolution of EU energy policy with a specific focus on the EU's dependence on Russian gas.