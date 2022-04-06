Ukraine will prevail, says defiant Kharkiv leader

Tetiana Yehorova-Lutsenko, a mother-of-two and elected leader of Kharkiv's regional council, momentarily breaks down.
At the train station in the southeastern Polish town of Rzeszow on Wednesday (6 April), she met with child refugees and their mothers from Kharkiv, her own hometown.
The refugees had just arrived and were being taken care of by volunteers and municipal authorities, among the some 300,000 that have so far passed through the small station since Russia's invasion of U...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
