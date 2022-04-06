Ad
euobserver
Refugees continue to arrive at the train station in Rzeszow, Poland (Photo: EUobserver)

Ukraine will prevail, says defiant Kharkiv leader

Migration
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Rzeszow, Poland,

Tetiana Yehorova-Lutsenko, a mother-of-two and elected leader of Kharkiv's regional council, momentarily breaks down.

At the train station in the southeastern Polish town of Rzeszow on Wednesday (6 April), she met with child refugees and their mothers from Kharkiv, her own hometown.

The refugees had just arrived and were being taken care of by volunteers and municipal authorities, among the some 300,000 that have so far passed through the small station since Russia's invasion of U...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU wave of Russian diplomat expulsions growing
Russian siege attacks prompt calls for 'inclusive' evacuation
Refugees continue to arrive at the train station in Rzeszow, Poland (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

MigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections