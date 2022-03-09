The Ukraine war: What will survive of us?

A wall of noise; people everywhere; volunteers in neon vests handing out stew in plastic cups, SIM cards, nappies; elderly people slumped in chairs, surrounded by bags; children playing, darting back and forth; journalists snapping photos; armed police in dark-blue balaclavas.

That's the scene that hits you when you step into the train station in Przemyśl, the first Polish town across the border on the main refugee exodus out of Ukraine and into the EU.

It takes a moment or two be...