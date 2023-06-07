Cleaning workers urge Parliament: 'Europe should lead by example'

Cleaners demonstrated in front of the European Parliament, fed up with night shifts, not feeling safe at work, not getting enough sleep and the difficulty of juggling their working hours with their personal lives.

On Wednesday (June 7), trade unions and workers from Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and more, gathered in front of the European Parliament to demand better working conditions in the cleaning industry.

To the rhythm of Bob Marley's song "Get up stand up", demonstrator...