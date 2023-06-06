ECB president grilled over €135bn interest payout to commercial banks

MEPs criticised European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde for paying out massive profits to commercial banks at the expense of European taxpayers and national budgets.
As part of the fight against inflation, the ECB has raised its interest rates increasing the cost of borrowing and the attractiveness of saving money. In the current monetary system, households and businesses store their savings with private banks. These banks, in turn, have accounts with the national centr...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
