MEPs' integrity vote skirts binding anti-corruption reforms

MEPs on Thursday (13 July) passed another integrity resolution on the European Parliament that is unlikely to have any practical effect.

The non-binding resolution, tabled by centre-right Slovak Vladimír Bilčík and French liberal Nathalie Loiseau, is among a series of similar declarations passed by the European Parliament to counter corruption since the eruption of the 'Qatargate' scandal last December.

"There is no point in passing a bunch of non-binding resolutions on your own i...