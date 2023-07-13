MEPs' integrity vote skirts binding anti-corruption reforms

MEPs on Thursday (13 July) passed another integrity resolution on the European Parliament that is unlikely to have any practical effect.
The non-binding resolution, tabled by centre-right Slovak Vladimír Bilčík and French liberal Nathalie Loiseau, is among a series of similar declarations passed by the European Parliament to counter corruption since the eruption of the 'Qatargate' scandal last December.
"There is no point in passing a bunch of non-binding resolutions on your own i...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
